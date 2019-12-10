The phrase “like mother, like daughter” couldn’t be more fitting when it comes to twinning moments between royal moms and their daughters. On several occasions, Queen Letizia and her girls, Princess Leonor, 14 and Infanta Sofía, 12, have stepped out wearing similar looks, and clearly, they’re taking after their mother’s ultra-chic style. Whether they’re out on royal engagements or enjoying family time on a vacation, the Spanish Queen and her daughters never fail to win in the fashion department with their ladylike looks. Check out the video for more royal moms and daughters who double up on their style, including Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, Queen Rania and Princess Iman of Jordan and more!

