Kate Middleton is stepping up her game with these private lessons

Kate Middleton is working on her serve in her spare time. According to The Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge has been taking tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London. The royal mom of three has been spotted training with a private coach. A club regular said, “She’s really very good. She comes down and trains with her tennis coach with her security looming in the background,” adding, “Sometimes they fetch her stray balls.”

Prince William’s wife isn’t the only member of the Cambridge household who frequents the private members club. In August, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported that the Duchess was taking her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Hurlingham Club. An insider told HELLO!: "Kate has been at Hurlingham a lot over the summer. She takes all the kids. There's a gorgeous playground they all love, and George and Charlotte have tennis lessons. They all pile into the clubhouse afterwards for lunch or tea and they're never bothered, they're just like any normal family. They all seem to really love it there."

The Duchess is an avid tennis fan and a regular fixture at Wimbledon. In 2016, Kate took over the role of patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from Queen Elizabeth. Kate has previously revealed that her son George has played tennis with Wimbledon champion and family friend Roger Federer.

The Cambridge children appear to be following in their mother’s footsteps. Tennis was very much a part of Kate's upbringing. During a 2017 BBC documentary, Kate admitted, "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful.”