Princess Beatrice cancels engagement party

Princess Beatrice’s upcoming engagement party has reportedly been canceled amid the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 31, was scheduled to host her celebration on December 18 at London’s Chiltern Firehouse, but has canceled the event over fears that the paparazzi will be swarming the venue looking for the Duke of York, Us Weekly confirmed. Instead, the outlet reports that the royal bride and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will host a small gathering at a friend’s apartment.

News of Beatrice and Edo’s engagement party comes nearly three weeks after Prince Andrew announced his decision to step “back from public duties for the foreseeable future” following the controversy surrounding his past friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Andrew said in a statement. Princess Eugenie’s father concluded the statement expressing his regret over his “ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” who died in August.

Princess Beatrice was reportedly concerned about the paparazzi trying to photograph her father Prince Andrew

Beatrice and Edo got engaged in September during a trip to Italy. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness,” the couple said in a statement.

The engaged pair will say “I do” in 2020. Sarah Ferguson confirmed in October that her daughter and future son-in-law will tie the knot in the UK, rather than Edo’s native Italy. She said, “It can only be Britain.”