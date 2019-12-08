Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a holiday pause from royal engagements, their acts of kindness keep playing. The St. Felix Centre in Toronto, one of the charities that the Sussexes support, shared a never-before-seen photo of Meghan Markle volunteering to social media on Saturday, December 7. Before buckling into a whirlwind ride as a royal family member, the Suits star used to give back at the center’s kitchen, which provides services for the homeless of Toronto. Their picture and accompanying caption is the heartwarming message we all need this season!

©@st.felixcentre Meghan Markle with fellow volunteers at St. Felix Centre

It appears as though the kind-hearted star would regularly help out at St. Felix, evening donating leftover food from the set of Suits for those in need. On one occasion, she went as far as to helped arrange a Thanksgiving meal for 100 people. Alongside the photo of Meghan icgonitio with fellow volunteers, the community center reflected on the major impact the now mom-of-one has had on them.

“We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide,” they wrote. “This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen!”

©@sussexroyal The Sussexes recently gave St. Felix (center) a shout-out on social media

“Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits,” the organization added. “She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people.”

Expressing their gratitude further, the center revealed their sweet nickname for the Duchess: “many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan'. We're happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We'd love for her to visit us again one day.'"