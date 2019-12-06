The Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg are about to become first-time parents! Prince Guillaume, 38, and Princess Stephanie, 35, are expecting their first child together. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the joyous news on Friday, December 6, with a statement that read: “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their first child.”

©Cour Grand-Ducale / Marion Dessard Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg are expecting their first child in 2020

“The birth is scheduled for May," the Marshall of the Court's statement continued. "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

The royal baby will be second in line to the throne of Luxembourg, following his or her father Guillaume, who is the oldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

©Cour Grand-Ducale / Marion Dessard The royal couple said 'I do' in 2012

Along with the announcement, the palace also released new portraits of the parents to be. The couple beamed in the photos. The expectant mom was glowing in a blue blouse and jeans, while Guillaume looked sharp in a button-down shirt and navy blazer.