New royal baby set to arrive in 2020

The Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg are about to become first-time parents! Prince Guillaume, 38, and Princess Stephanie, 35, are expecting their first child together. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the joyous news on Friday, December 6, with a statement that read: “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their first child.”

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg are expecting their first child in 2020

“The birth is scheduled for May," the statement continued. "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

MORE: Doting royal mom Princess Charlene pays tribute to son and daughter with her necklace

The royal baby will be second in line to the throne of Luxembourg, following his or her father Guillaume, who is the oldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

The royal couple said 'I do' in 2012

Along with the announcement, the palace also released two new portraits of the parents to be. The couple beamed in the photos. The expectant mom was glowing in a blue blouse and jeans for the photo session, while Guillaume looked sharp in a button-down shirt and navy blazer.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals son Prince Louis' latest milestone

The future parents tied the knot in 2012. The Belgian-born royal stunned on her big day wearing an Elie Saab gown. Amidst pregnancy rumors back in 2016, Stephanie told French magazine Point de Vue that having children wasn’t in her near future. She said, "I don't have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I'm enjoying spending time with my husband." Congrats to the happy couple!