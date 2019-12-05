Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal mom who pays tribute to her kids through jewelry. Like the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlene of Monaco kept her twins close to her heart with a necklace during a recent trip to Dubai. Prince Albert's wife stepped out to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, December 1, wearing a necklace that featured her twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques’ names.

©Palais Princier de Monaco/Eric Mathon Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a necklace with her son and daughter's names

The piece of jewelry was on display as Charlene hit the racetrack in a blue jumpsuit to meet Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc. The mom of two completed her racing look with a thick black belt at the waist.

©GettyImages

Charlene recently described herself as a “present” and “protective” mother in a rare interview with Point de Vue. While it’s not clear if Jacques and Gabriella, who turn five on Dceember 10, accompanied their mother on her trip to Dubai, Charlene told the French publication that her twins have been traveling with her and Albert “since they were born.”

©Palais Princier de Monaco/Eric Mathon Prince Albert's wife previously said that she is a protective and present mother

“The children accompany me on some trips, accompany their father on others,” she said. “They’re [being] raised everywhere.” Although they aren’t always together because of work obligations, Charlene stressed that when all four of them are with each other, no matter where they are, that is their “home.