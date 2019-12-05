Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently shocked audiences worldwide after releasing the documentary of their royal tour through Africa, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. In the ITV documentary, fans were able to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about their relationship with each other, family members Kate Middleton and Prince William, the impact of Princess Diana on Meghan and Harry's daily life and how they deal with the pressures of being members of the royal family.

This unprecedented transparency has caught the attention of people around the world, many identifying with the struggles these royals are facing. On October 22, Meghan continued her royal duties — despite the announcement that she and Harry will be taking six weeks off royal duties — and attended the One World Summit, where she hugged Kate Robertson, founder of One Young World on stage, take a look!

Although it is tradition for women to courtesy any member of the royals family, there are no obligatory rules on greeting the Queen or her family members. A handshake is acceptable and customary, but hugging is not often the approach royals tend to take.

The former Suits actress is known to have broken a few royal protocols throughout her time as a royal, but has continuously shown her desire to fit in and be the best example she can be for women, mothers and people all over the world.