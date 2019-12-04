Oops! Kate Middleton was photobombed by a cheeky toddler during her visit to a Christmas farm on Wednesday. The hilarious photo features three-year-old Freddie popping his head into the camera frame and sticking out his tongue in front of the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate joined preschoolers at Peterley Manor Farm on December 4 to mark her new role as Royal Patron of Family Action. After over 65 years, Queen Elizabeth passed her patronage to the Duchess of Cambridge. During the festive engagement on Wednesday, Princess Charlotte’s mom took part in Christmas activities with families and children supported by Family Action.

©GettyImages The Duchess of Cambridge was photobombed by a little boy during outing to Peterley Manor Farm

At the farm, Kate revealed that her one-year-old son Prince Louis is already talking. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess laughed at a young boy who held up his hand to get her attention, saying: "Me, me." Kate reportedly stroked his cheek and said: "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me,' and he wants to come everywhere with me."

The maternal royal was in her element interacting with the young children. “Does anyone like this one?” the Duchess asked as she helped them pick out Christmas trees for Family Action preschools. After scouting out the perfect tree, Kate enjoyed hot chocolate with the children. When one little girl asked the Duchess if she’d like a marshmallow, the royal replied, "I’d love one, I’m going to have a pink one, delicious."

©GettyImages Kate Middleton picked out Christmas trees with preschoolers on December 4 to mark her new patronage

While the Duchess is known for her glossy tresses, Kate admired eight-year-old Aleigha Law's crimped hair. “How do you get it all wavy like that?" Kate asked. Aleigha told the Duchess that she slept with plaits in her hair overnight, to which the royal said: "I might try that tonight, I hope my hair turns out like yours."