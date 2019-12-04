Kate Middleton celebrates new royal role at festive holiday engagement with preschoolers

Kate Middleton celebrated her new patronage from Queen Elizabeth with some holiday fun. It was announced on Wednesday, December 4, that Prince William’s wife was named the new Royal Patron of Family Action, a role which Her Majesty held for over 65 years. To mark her new patronage, the royal mom of three visited Peterley Manor Farm, where she took part in Christmas activities with families and children supported by Family Action.

Queen Elizabeth passed her Family Action patronage to Kate Middleton

The 37-year-old Duchess looked festive for the Christmas farm outing wearing her red Perfect Moment ski jacket, a green sweater, matching green socks, blue jeans and boots. Kate was in her element interacting with the young children. “Does anyone like this one?” the Duchess asked them as she helped pick out Christmas trees for Family Action preschools. Kate also got involved with making holiday decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food at the farm’s “Elves Enchanted Forest.” After the children finished their letters to Father Christmas, Prince George's mom helped them mail the envelopes to the North Pole.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked her new role with a festive holiday engagement on Dec. 4

Family Action, which was founded in 1869, works with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families through both local and national services. The charity helps families facing difficult issues such as financial hardship, mental health and emotional wellbeing, social isolation, parenting challenges, domestic abuse, and substance misuse.

The royal mom of three helped make holiday decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food

In a statement, the palace said: “The Duchess of Cambridge has spent much of the last eight years meeting charities and organisations who work every day to make our families and communities stronger. There is a powerful correlation between a parent or carer’s wellbeing and their child’s development, which is why organisations such as Family Action that provide support are instrumental to a child’s future. This new patronage aligns with Her Royal Highness’ longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.”