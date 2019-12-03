The reason why Meghan Markle's top aide resigned

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said goodbye to one of their top aides, Samnatha Cohen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private secretary resigned from her position in October and is now co-chair of Cool Earth's board of trustees. Cool Earth is a charity organization that works alongside rainforest communities to stop deforestation and its impact on climate change.

In a statement posted on the non-profit’s website, Cool Earth trustee Mark Ellingham said, “We are delighted to have Sam Cohen join Cool Earth, after playing such a key role in the creation of the Queens Commonwealth Canopy – an initiative that has done so much to protect forests around the world and to highlight the importance of its preservation and revival.”

Cool Earth noted that Samantha has a "wealth of professional experience and a personal passion for protecting the world’s forests," adding that she was a "driving force behind initiatives such as The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, of which Cool Earth is a managing partner."

Samantha Cohen worked for Queen Elizabeth prior to Meghan and Harry

Prior to working with Meghan and Harry, Samantha served as assistant private secretary to Queen Elizabeth from 2011-2018. She transferred to work for Harry and Meghan as their interim private secretary while the couple looked for a more permanent solution. It was reported last year that Meghan’s aide would leave her position after the birth of the Duchess' first child, Archie Harrison.

Fiona Mcilwham has since replaced Samantha as the Duke and Duchess’ private secretary. Meghan and Harry no doubt approve of their former aide’s new position give their passion for climate change. During the couple’s royal tour of Africa, the Duke delivered a speech saying, "We are losing the race against climate change. Everyone knows it. There’s no excuse for not knowing that."