With Christmas around the corner, Prince Albert with his wife Princess Charlene and their adorable twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques have started a beautiful solidarity initiative by releasing a new official photo of the family. In the image, taken in the royal residence by photographer Eric Mathon, we can see Grace Kelly's son, posing very proud with a very elegant Charlene in a long teal gown and their children in front of them, completely stealing the show. The beautiful family snap was taken for a good reason. On December 4, the portrait will be on sale to raise funds for the Principality of Monaco's humanitarian work.

The portrait was taken in the throne room just the day before of Monaco's National Day, and we can see the adorable twins dressed very elegant. Gabriella, who has obviously inherited her mom's style, wears a cute white dress with a crystal-embellished belt, whereas Jacques looks like a little man in a navy dress suit and a maroon tie. So cute!

©Eric Mathon/Palais Princier de Monaco Four-year-old Jacques and Gabriella celebrating Monaco's National Day

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are completely devoted to their little ones, and the Princess opened up in an interview with Point de Vue magazine and talked about their family life. "When it's the four of us, we speak in English, but Jacques and Gabriella speak perfect French at school." She also explained how a normal day as a mom is for her, "In the morning, their dad takes them to school, and when they are back, my work starts and it lasts till the following day," she said to the publication, "Evenings are usually busy. When I am alone with them, the kids will fight over who sleeps with mom, they love to climb into our bed, so it's tight, and that´s not counting our two dogs, Poppy and Harley!" Princess Charlene said in the very same interview that she is a protective mother and that raising twins is often exhausting but also, so stimulating in many areas.

