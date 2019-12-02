Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby son will soon have a little playmate! According to The Mail on Sunday, one of the Duke of Sussex's best friends Tom Inskip and his wife Lara are expecting their first child. What a great surprise for the family, and for adorable baby Archie Harrison, who will be happy to have a new friend! Tom, whose nickname is Skippy, has been friends with Harry since childhood as they both were Eton students and he has been present in the most special moments of Harry's life such as the royal wedding in 2017, where he attended with his wife Lara.

©GettyImages Tom Inskip attended Eton with Prince Harry. In the image, with wife Lara at Princess Eugenie's wedding

The Duke of Sussex is famously good with children and it's widely thought he might well be called upon to be godfather to the new arrival. He is already the godfather of many of his friends' little ones as well as Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter's Lena.

Meghan and Harry are currently on a six-week break from royal duties. It's not known whether they are currently in the US or UK but they are expected to visit Meghan's mom Doria Ragland in Los Angeles at some point with baby Archie during their break. They took time out to wish royal watchers a Happy Thanksgiving, sending a heartfelt message via their social media. The couple also celebrated their two-year engagement anniversary last week by releasing three beautiful pictures. The first one, stunning never-before-seen picture of their wedding day, was followed by an image of the day of their engagement on November 27, 2017, and last but not least, a picture of all the family together, in Windsor Castle, two days after baby Archie's birth.

