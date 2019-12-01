Christmas has come early, royal fans! Kensington Palace officially announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be cooking up a holiday dinner that we can all feast our eyes on. “We invite you to join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry as they serve a festive feast to thank those who are spending their Christmas helping others,” their statement read on December 1, revealing that the royals teamed up with The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry. Lucky for us, they also shared a taste of the BBC program, which is titled A Berry Royal Christmas!

Prince William, Mary Berry and Kate Middleton star in A Berry Royal Christmas

“The Duke and Duchess are joined by cookery legend Mary Berry across four engagements as they prepare festive food for a very royal event to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” the palace continued along with a darling photo of the trifecta. Of course, in true royal fashion, this television “Christmas party” isn’t just for fun. It acknowledges all those tirelessly working to help others.

The show will include various special guests like author Nadiya Hussain and, as previously mentioned, feature four locations. While the main event is the Christmas party, where Mary will prepare some of her festive recipes with the help of William and Kate, there will be three other important engagements.

Kate flaunts her piping skills alongside food icon Mary Berry

At one point, Mary will join Kate in the RHS Garden Wisley to step behind the scenes and learn more about her commitment to raising “the next generation of happy, healthy children.” Another stop will be The Passage, the UK’s largest resource center for homeless and insecurely housed people.