Kate Middleton and Prince William are going to cook Christmas dinner on tv!

Christmas has come early, royal fans! Kensington Palace officially announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be cooking up a holiday dinner that we can all feast our eyes on. “We invite you to join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry as they serve a festive feast to thank those who are spending their Christmas helping others,” their statement read on December 1, revealing that the royals teamed up with The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry. Lucky for us, they also shared a taste of the BBC program, which is titled A Berry Royal Christmas!

Keep reading to find out when to watch!

Prince William, Mary Berry and Kate Middleton star in A Berry Royal Christmas

“The Duke and Duchess are joined by cookery legend Mary Berry across four engagements as they prepare festive food for a very royal event to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” the palace continued along with a darling photo of the trifecta. Of course, in true royal fashion, this television “Christmas party” isn’t just for fun. It acknowledges all those tirelessly working to help others.

The show will include various special guests like author Nadiya Hussain and, as previously mentioned, feature four locations. While the main event is the Christmas party, where Mary will prepare some of her festive recipes with the help of William and Kate, there will be three other important engagements.

Kate flaunts her piping skills alongside food icon Mary Berry

At one point, Mary will join Kate in the RHS Garden Wisley to step behind the scenes and learn more about her commitment to raising “the next generation of happy, healthy children.” Another stop will be The Passage, the UK’s largest resource center for homeless and insecurely housed people.

The final destination revealed by Kensington is The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar. Created by Action on Addiction, it provides a safe space for people who suffer from addiction. There, Duchess Kate and Mary will hear the inspiring stories of people whose lives have been changed with help from the charity.

Prince William opened up to Mary about following in his parent's footsteps during the special

“Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable,” William says to Mary during the special. “My father set up the Prince’s Trust. He’s involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of ‘well, we’re very lucky — you must give back.’”

A Berry Royal Christmas airs on BBC One on Monday, December 16 at 8:30 pm.