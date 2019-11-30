Did you know Prince William and Prince Harry have a stepsister? Meet Laura Lopes, born Laura Parker-Bowles, the only daughter of Camilla Parker-Bowles (their dad Prince Charles' second wife) and Duchess Camilla's first husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles. Keep reading for everything you need to know about William and Harry's "secret" – well, at least very low-key! –stepsister.

1) She's an Oxford-educated art curator.

Laura was born on January 1, 1978, making her four years older than stepbrother William and six years older than Prince Harry. She studied Art History and Marketing at Oxford Brookes University, and in the early '00s was a correspondent for British society magazine Tatler. In 2005, at 27 years old, she founded a London art gallery, Eleven.

2) She has a brother, Tom Parker-Bowles, which means yes – Prince Harry and Prince William have a stepbrother too.

Tom, who is now a food critic, was born in 1984. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in August 2019, Tom explained why he and his sister aren't seen at royal events and keep a relatively low profile. “My mother married into [the Royal Family]. She’s part of it," he said. "We’re the common children. We’re just on the side.”