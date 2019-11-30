Did you know Prince William & Harry have a stepsister? Get to know Laura Lopes

Did you know Prince William and Prince Harry have a stepsister? Meet Laura Lopes, born Laura Parker-Bowles, the only daughter of Camilla Parker-Bowles (their dad Prince Charles' second wife) and Duchess Camilla's first husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles. Keep reading for everything you need to know about William and Harry's "secret" – well, at least very low-key! –stepsister.

Laura is seen here with her mom, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and her stepdad (Prince William and Harry's father), Prince Charles

1) She's an Oxford-educated art curator.

Laura was born on January 1, 1978, making her four years older than stepbrother William and six years older than Prince Harry. She studied Art History and Marketing at Oxford Brookes University, and in the early '00s was a correspondent for British society magazine Tatler. In 2005, at 27 years old, she founded a London art gallery, Eleven.

Art curator Laura and husband Harry Lopes were guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

2) She has a brother, Tom Parker-Bowles, which means yes – Prince Harry and Prince William have a stepbrother too.

Tom, who is now a food critic, was born in 1984. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in August 2019, Tom explained why he and his sister aren't seen at royal events and keep a relatively low profile. “My mother married into [the Royal Family]. She’s part of it," he said. "We’re the common children. We’re just on the side.”

William and Harry with their stepbrother and stepsister Tom and Laura at their parents' 2005 wedding, when Charles and Camilla tied the knot

3) She has three kids – William, Harry, Kate and Meghan's step-nieces and nephews!

Daughter Eliza was born in 2007, and twin boys Gus and Louis, who were born in 2009. Fun fact: Eliza was a flower girl at and Kate and William's 2011 royal wedding!

Laura's daughter Eliza Lopes was a flower girl at William and Kate's 2011 wedding. The little girl can be seen just in front of best man Harry, above, holding hands with a page boy

4) Speaking of weddings, there was a major royal turnout at hers.

Laura married aristocrat and accountant Harry Lopes in 2006 in an English countryside wedding, where Prince William and Prince Harry were guests, as was Kate Middleton.

The turnout at Laura's "royal" wedding: Kate Middleton – who was then Prince William's girlfriend – William and Harry and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

The now Duchess of Cambridge was spotted separately from the Princes, though, since she was only William's unofficial girlfriend at the time. The bride wore a dress by Anna Valentine, who also designer her mother Camilla's dress when she married Prince Charles.

