It’s been two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement to the world. To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a never-before-seen photo from their 2018 royal wedding. Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the candid moment between the former American actress and her new husband following their nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

©Alexi Lubomirski Meghan and Harry shared an unseen photo from their wedding

Alongside the previously unseen wedding photo and a snapshot from their engagement photocall, Sussex Royal penned, “On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️."

©WireImage The royal couple announced their engagement on November 27, 2017

After announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple sat down for their first joint interview during which, Harry said, “I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me and I choose her. And therefore you know whatever whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team.”