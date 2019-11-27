©GettyImages The couple shared the details from their big day during their official interview

Harry and Meghan put their love on display as they held hands for the entire interview as they talked about their whirlwind romance. “To be able to start fresh right from the beginning and starting to get to know each other step by step and then taking that huge leap of only two dates and then a holiday together in the middle of nowhere and sharing a tent together, it was fantastic,” Harry shared. “It was amazing to get to know her as quickly as I did.” From the moment they decided to go into their relationship, the pair shared that their one rule would be to put their love ahead of everything else.

“I know that at the end of the day she chooses me and I chose her," the royal said. "And at the end of the day, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team. She’s capable of anything.” Cut to May 19, 2018 when the couple said “I do” in front of millions around the world during their royal wedding day. Just five months later, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child. On April 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added to their love story, welcoming their son Archie Harrison. And the rest, as they say, is royal history.