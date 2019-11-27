Meghan Markle's son Archie receives one of his first Christmas gifts

Christmas came early for Archie Harrison! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were sent a gift to mark their son's first Christmas. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that London-based company Harrow & Green sent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex one of their “Christmas sacks” personalized with Archie’s name and “Baby’s first Christmas.”

Archie Harrison was sent one of his first Christmas gifts from Harrow & Green

Meghan’s six-month-old baby boy isn’t the first member of the royal family to receive one of the holiday sacks. According to HELLO!, Kate Middleton reportedly picked up stockings in 2016 for her oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and last year, Harrow & Green sent the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a personalized sack to celebrate Prince Louis' first Christmas.

Archie will be celebrating his first Christmas this year with his parents and maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland. It was revealed earlier this month that Meghan and Harry, who are taking six-weeks off royal duties following months of intense media scrutiny, will not be joining Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family at Sandringham for the holiday.

Meghan and Harry will celebrate their son's first Christmas with the Duchess' mother

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria,” a palace spokesperson said. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.” Details surrounding the Sussexes’ Christmas plans won’t be revealed “for security reasons.”

News that the pair won't be at Sandringham this year came weeks after Harry addressed the rumored rift between him and his brother Prince William. “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” he said during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”