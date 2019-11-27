Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement 2 years ago – relive the moment

On this day two years ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal love story began. On November 27, 2017, just two months after going public with their relationship at the Toronto Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the world when they announced their engagement. The royal and the then-actress revealed the special news in Kensington Palace’s Suken garden. The Prince looked handsome in a smart blue suit, while his fiancée stunned in an all-white coat from Line the Label and a green shift dress from PAROSH. During the photocall, the world got a look at the Suits star’s stunning engagement ring as her husband-to-be held her hand up for the camera.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news of their engagement at Kensington Palace's Suken Garden

The sparkler was a symbol of their love story as it included diamonds sourced from Botswana (where they spent quality time under the stars) and two stones from Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection. After walking through the garden, the beaming couple sat down for their first official interview. During the candid chat, the pair opened up about the start of their love story (a blind date arranged by a mutual friend), how they managed to make their long-distance romance work, and how the Prince popped the question (“during a cozy night in roasting chicken.”)

The couple shared the details from their big day during their official interview

Harry and Meghan put their love on display as they held hands for the entire interview as they talked about their whirlwind romance. “To be able to start fresh right from the beginning and starting to get to know each other step by step and then taking that huge leap of only two dates and then a holiday together in the middle of nowhere and sharing a tent together, it was fantastic,” Harry shared. “It was amazing to get to know her as quickly as I did.” From the moment they decided to go into their relationship, the pair shared that their one rule would be to put their love ahead of everything else.

“I know that at the end of the day she chooses me and I chose her," the royal said. "And at the end of the day, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team. She’s capable of anything.” Cut to May 19, 2018 when the couple said “I do” in front of millions around the world during their royal wedding day. Just five months later, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child. On April 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added to their love story, welcoming their son Archie Harrison. And the rest, as they say, is royal history.