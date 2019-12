Prince George is competitive with Princess Charlotte over soccer

Prince William is teaching his children that girls can do anything that boys can do. The Duke of Cambridge opened up about how he defended his daughter Princess Charlotte after Prince George remarked that he was a better soccer player than her. According to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!, Kate Middleton’s husband made the revelation on Tuesday, November 26, while speaking with Diana Award recipient Olivia Hancock, 14, at a tea hosted at Kensington Palace.

©WireImage Prince William told his son Prince George that Princess Charlotte could be just as good as him at soccer

"So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte's in goal George says to her that 'Charlotte I'm better than you,’” Olivia, who was recognized for promoting equality among the sexes in soccer, shared. William told his firstborn: "'George, Charlotte could be as good as you.’” Olivia added, "It's great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George."