Camila Cabello reveals she stole something from Kensington Palace—and Kate and William react

Camila Cabello is coming clean about her recent Kensington Palace heist. The Señorita singer, 22, issued an apology on BBC 1 Radio after revealing that she stole something from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home while meeting winners of Radio 1's Teen Awards with host Greg James.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reacted to Camila's confession on social media

"Don't tell anybody what my mother and I did!" Camila told James on his morning radio show. The DJ proceeded to explain how he told the Cuban-American singer to steal a pencil from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's London residence. "And I was like 'You triple doggy dare me?” she said. “And you can't not do a triple doggy dare. If there's anything I've learned in my life it's that. So I did it.”

However, Greg called the pop star out to a palace official prompting Camila to hide the pencil in her mother’s purse. "My mom was like 'No, we have to give it back, we have to give back the pencil' and I was like 'No, he tripled-doggy-dared me. I have to take the pencil.' So I still have it," she said, adding, "I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate."

The Cuban-American singer met the Duke and Duchess at Kensington Palace in October

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught wind of the confession on social media and responded to BBC Radio 1’s video of Camila’s admission. William and Kate's official account cheekily replied, “👀.”

The Havana singer visited Kensington Palace last month to meet with the 10 finalists for Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019. At the time, Camila admitted that she was “honored” to join the royals at the reception. She told the BBC, "I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” Shawn Mendes' leading lady continued: "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational. Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away."