Jazmin Grace Grimaldi glitters at grandmother's Princess Grace Awards Gala

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi was the belle of the ball at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter dazzled in a strapless ball gown at the glitzy affair held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City Monday, November 25. Jazmin channeled her late paternal grandmother’s signature hairstyle, slicking her golden locks back with curls at the bottom.

Jazmin attended the awards gala on Nov. 25 with her boyfriend Ian Mellencamp

The 27 year old was accompanied to the gala by boyfriend Ian Mellencamp, who looked dapper in a suit and bow tie. The pair joined Jazmin’s father Prince Albert of Monaco at the star-studded event. Aside from honoring actress Bernadette Peters and film director Chinonye Chukwu, the evening was also a special celebration of the 90th birthday of Hollywood star-turned-royal Princess Grace. The awards gala featured a special tribute video honoring Grace as a film, fashion icon and philanthropist.

The event was celebrated by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, a non-profit foundation that was founded 37 years ago by Prince Rainier III to honor his wife’s legacy. The Foundation aims to identify and assist emerging talent in theater, dance, and film by awarding grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships.

The 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala also sereved as a special birthday celebration for Prince Albert's mother

The gala was no doubt special for Jazmin, who has been open about her admiration for her grandmother. Back in February, she paid tribute to Princess Grace writing, “My Grandmother was a talented actress and beautiful human being inside and out. I hope to follow in her footsteps and define my OWN path. If she can do it, I CAN do it! I can’t help but on every #oscars think of #Gracekelly and pay tribute to her for chasing her dreams.” Prince Albert’s oldest daughter also traced Grace’s footsteps this summer visiting the late Princess’ family in Ireland.