Say cheese! Grace Kelly’s family came together for a new family portrait taken in the Salle des Gardes of the Prince's Palace on Monaco’s National Day, November 19. The palace released the snapshot three days later featuring the Monegasque royals. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, along with their four-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, took the pride of place sitting in the center on a couch. Jacques cuddled up close to his mom, while Gabriella sat next to her father.

©Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace Members of Grace Kelly's family posed for a new official portrait

Albert’s sisters Princess Caroline and Stephanie proudly stood behind the couch flanked by members of their family. Tatiana and Andrea Casiraghi posed for the portrait with their two oldest children, India, four, and Sasha, six. The little Casiraghi siblings looked adorable in grey coats.

Caroline’s youngest daughter Princess Alexandra, 20, was pictured standing behind niece India at the end. Meanwhile, Louis Ducruet posed between his mother Stephanie and his new wife Marie Chevallier. Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo also joined in on the snapshot.

©GettyImages Beatrice and Tatiana's children participated in Monaco's 2019 National Day celebrations

While Beatrice and Pierre’s sons Stefano, two, and Francesco, one, were on hand for Monaco’s National Day celebrations on Tuesday, they were not included in the family portrait, nor was Tatiana and Andrea’s youngest child, one-year-old son Maximilian.