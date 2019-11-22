While some royal fans were disappointed to not see Kate Middleton is an evening gown on November 21, after she pulled out of the Tusk Conservation awards, they can now look forward to potentially seeing the Duchess of Cambridge in full royal mode complete with a tiara! Prince William and Kate usually attend Her Majesty’s lavish Diplomatic Reception in December at Buckingham Palace. It’s been revealed that the forthcoming “evening reception” will take place on December 11.

©GettyImages Kate Middleton dazzled at the 2018 Diplomatic Reception

One invitee took to social media to share their invitation, which notes that the dress code is “evening dress—white tie or national dress” and “full ceremonial evening dress for serving officers,” in addition to “decorations” a.k.a tiaras, medals and royal orders. Kate has attended the reception several times in the past.