Mark your calendars: This might be the next time we see Kate Middleton in a tiara!

While some royal fans were disappointed to not see Kate Middleton is an evening gown on November 21, after she pulled out of the Tusk Conservation awards, they can now look forward to potentially seeing the Duchess of Cambridge in full royal mode complete with a tiara! Prince William and Kate usually attend Her Majesty’s lavish Diplomatic Reception in December at Buckingham Palace. It’s been revealed that the forthcoming “evening reception” will take place on December 11.

Kate Middleton dazzled at the 2018 Diplomatic Reception

One invitee took to social media to share their invitation, which notes that the dress code is “evening dress—white tie or national dress” and “full ceremonial evening dress for serving officers,” in addition to “decorations” a.k.a tiaras, medals and royal orders. Kate has attended the reception several times in the past.

Last year, the Duchess looked like a Disney Princess come to life wearing a glittering white embellished gown by Jenny Packham, as well as her Royal Family Order and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s favorite tiara, the Cambridge Lover's Knot. Since marrying into the royal family, the Duchess has worn a tiara—officially—only 10 times, the first being on her wedding day in 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara to the palace reception in 2016

For her nuptials, Kate wore the Cartier Halo. Aside from the Lover’s knot, the mom of three has also worn the Lotus Flower tiara. During her and William’s royal tour of Pakistan in October, Kate visited the Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore, where she had an unexpected tiara moment. The Duchess sat at seven-year-old Wafia Rehmani’s bedside, wearing a tiara with the young patient in her hospital room. The pair enjoyed a toy tea party in their matching tiaras, alongside William.