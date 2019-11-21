Even when she is out at public engagements, Meghan Markle keeps her “best guys” close to her heart. It’s been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has been subtly paying to tribute to her husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison with her jewelry. Earlier this month, the former American actress stepped out wearing two gold pendant necklaces by Canadian-based brand Suetables for her visit to Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor.

©Chris Allerton Meghan Markle's necklaces are a tribute to Prince Harry and son Archie

For the outing, the Su﻿its alum wore the brand’s “Shirley” horoscope pendant with the Duke of Sussex's Virgo star sign, as well as the “Vanessa Coin Zodiac” necklace with a Taurus charm, in honor of Archie, who was born May 6. Suetables posted a photo of the Duchess wearing the necklaces, captioned: “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, wearing our 'Shirley Zodiac’ to represent Prince Harry and a 'Vanessa Coin Zodiac' to celebrate baby Archie. We are thrilled she chose to keep her loved ones close to her heart by wearing @suetables ♥️ #suetables #wearcanadaproud.”

In a follow-up post, the jewelry brand also shared a picture of the two charms worn by the Duchess. Alongside the image, Suetables wrote, “We love that jewelry can represent loved ones. We love that it can bring someone happiness and remind of them of home and family. We love that jewelry can be personalized to each individual person. We love that it’s a special accessory that you can keep forever. We feel lucky to hear your stories and what makes each piece special and meaningful to you. (Pictured are two of the charms worn by The Duchess Meghan Markle).”