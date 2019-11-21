Kate Middleton hosts first 'special Christmas party' of the season

‘Tis the season for holiday parties! Kate Middleton hosted her first Christmas soirée of the year at London’s five-star Rosewood Hotel. Claire Pegg, a Lead Research Nurse at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Trust, tweeted the invitation from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that read: “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge request the pleasure of the company of Claire Pegg at a Special Christmas Party to wish you a Happy Christmas.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a 'special Christmas party' in London on Nov. 19

The celebration was held on Tuesday, November 19. Claire revealed that she had the chance to meet Kate and Prince William at the party, where they discussed caring for patients over Christmas. "Yesterday was an incredible day, thanks to @NursingNow2020 . Myself and @LouiseSwaminat2 got to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and talk about caring for patients over Christmas! #amazing #stillbuzzing #experience @bathebrit @MTW_Research," she wrote alongside the photos.

The Duchess became patron of the Nursing Now 2020 campaign in 2018 and officially launched the Nursing Now 2020 campaign last February while she was pregnant with son Prince Louis. The campaign is aimed at raising the profile and status of the nursing profession worldwide. “This campaign means a lot to me personally. My great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses,” Kate said in a speech at a time. “They would have learned first-hand from working with the Voluntary Aid Detachment and the Red Cross about the care and compassion that sometimes only nurses can provide.”

The holiday event took place one day after the Duke and Duchess attended the Royal Variety Performance

“Nurses are always there," she added. "You care for us from the earliest years. You look after us in our happiest and saddest times. And for many, you look after us and our families at the end of our lives. Your dedication and professionalism are awe-inspiring.”

William and Kate's holiday party took place one day after the couple attended the Royal Variety Performance held at the Palladium Theatre in London. While at the show, the royal mom of three revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wanted to come, but she told them "not on a school night!"