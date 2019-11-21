Kate Middleton pulls out of engagement at the last-minute because of her children

Sorry royal fans, but we won’t be seeing Kate Middleton in another evening gown this week. The Duchess of Cambridge was set to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards with Prince William on Thursday, November 21, but canceled her appearance at the last-minute. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the royal mom of three will no longer attend the event “due to the children,” however, she will meet the finalists for tea at Kensington Palace in the afternoon.

Kate Middleton was due to attend the awards with Prince William but pulled out at the last-minute

The Duke of Cambridge, who became patron of the Tusk Trust in 2005, will now attend the event solo. Kate has previously accompanied William to the awards in 2018 and 2013. The Tusk Conservation Awards, now in its seventh year, celebrate the extraordinary work of dedicated conservationists from across Africa.

MORE: Princesses who will one day become Queens!

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess enjoyed a glamorous night off parenting as they attended the Royal Variety Performance. The couple made a sharp pair as they stepped out for the show, which raises funds to help hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need aid and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 18

MORE: Princess-approved! Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte's favorite hairstyle

Kate stunned for the outing wearing a semi-sheer lace gown by her go-to designer Alexander McQueen. The stylish royal completed her gorgeous look with a pair of statement Erdem earrings and black velvet Jimmy Choo pumps. Meanwhile, William looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie. While at the show, the Duchess revealed that her kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—wanted to attend as well, but she told them "not on a school night!"