Meghan Markle wears zodiac necklaces in tribute to Archie and Prince Harry

Even when she is out at public engagements, Meghan Markle keeps her “best guys” close to her heart. It’s been revealed that the Duchess of Sussex has been subtly paying to tribute to her husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison with her jewelry. Earlier this month, the former American actress stepped out wearing two gold pendant necklaces by Canadian-based brand Suetables for her visit to Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor.

For the outing, the Suits alum wore the brand’s “Shirley” horoscope pendant with the Duke of Sussex's Virgo star sign, as well as the “Vanessa Coin Zodiac” necklace with a Taurus charm, in honor of Archie, who was born May 6. Suetables posted a photo of the Duchess wearing the necklaces, captioned: “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, wearing our 'Shirley Zodiac’ to represent Prince Harry and a 'Vanessa Coin Zodiac' to celebrate baby Archie. We are thrilled she chose to keep her loved ones close to her heart by wearing @suetables ♥️ #suetables #wearcanadaproud.”

In a follow-up post, the jewelry brand also shared a picture of the two charms worn by the Duchess. Alongside the image, Suetables wrote, “We love that jewelry can represent loved ones. We love that it can bring someone happiness and remind of them of home and family. We love that jewelry can be personalized to each individual person. We love that it’s a special accessory that you can keep forever. We feel lucky to hear your stories and what makes each piece special and meaningful to you. (Pictured are two of the charms worn by The Duchess Meghan Markle).”

Meghan wore the pieces to meet with military families, alongside Prince Harry. During the outing, the American-born Duchess opened up about her son’s latest milestones, revealing that he “just got two teeth” and is “beginning to crawl.” Meanwhile, Prince Harry dropped hints that he and Meghan are thinking about baby number two. The Sussexes are believed to be enjoying “extended family time,” taking six-weeks off royal duties. During that time, the royal trio will reportedly travel to the US to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.