Although the palace might be cutting back on the amount of royal fan letters they answer, that didn't stop Meghan Markle from surprising students with thank you notes. The Duchess of Sussex sent letters to students of Woodlands Community Primary School in Birkenhead, who wrote to the former American actress for a Black History Month project.

©WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visted Birkenhead in January

The school shared the letter they received from Buckingham Palace, dated November 11, along with a photo of students holding their personal thank you notes. “As part of our work on Black History Month, Y3/4 wrote to HRH the Duchess of Sussex and posted a selection. Imagine our excitement when we received personal letters back from Buckingham Palace!” the school tweeted.

The palace letter, written by Head of General Correspondence Claudia Spens, read: "I am writing to thank you for your recent letter and enclosures in connection with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Birkenhead, Merseyside in January.”