Meghan Markle responds to students who wrote to her for Black History Month

Although the palace might be cutting back on the amount of royal fan letters they answer, that didn't stop Meghan Markle from surprising students with thank you notes. The Duchess of Sussex sent letters to students of Woodlands Community Primary School in Birkenhead, who wrote to the former American actress for a Black History Month project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visted Birkenhead in January

The school shared the letter they received from Buckingham Palace, dated November 11, along with a photo of students holding their personal thank you notes. “As part of our work on Black History Month, Y3/4 wrote to HRH the Duchess of Sussex and posted a selection. Imagine our excitement when we received personal letters back from Buckingham Palace!” the school tweeted.

The palace letter, written by Head of General Correspondence Claudia Spens, read: "I am writing to thank you for your recent letter and enclosures in connection with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Birkenhead, Merseyside in January.”

"Their Royal Highnesses very much enjoyed their visit to Birkenhead and greatly appreciated the warm welcome they received. I am so glad that the children were able to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I would be grateful if you could pass the enclosed envelopes to each child that wrote a lovely letter to Her Royal Highness,” Claudia continued. Prince Harry and Meghan met some students from Woodlands back January, when they visited Birkenhead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying “extended family time” with their son Archie Harrison following months of intense media scrutiny and public backlash. The couple will reportedly travel to the states for Thanksgiving to celebrate with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. The Sussexes are forgoing Christmas with the royals at Sandringham this year to spend the holiday with Doria as well, though it’s unclear if they will celebrate in the US or at home in Windsor.