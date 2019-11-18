Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly begun their break from royal duties. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying six weeks off with no further engagements scheduled for them. Harry is believed to have carried out his last public engagement on Sunday at the OnSide Awards in London—the awards celebrate young people who have gone above and beyond for their communities and overcome challenging circumstances.

©GettyImages Harry attended the OnSide Awards on November 17

Meanwhile, the American-born Duchess was last seen November 10 at the Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. Meghan joined Queen Elizabeth and sister-in-law Kate Middleton at the engagement, where she stood between the Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence.

It was previously reported that the Duke and Duchess will bring their son Archie to the US to celebrate his first Thanksgiving with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Last week, a palace spokesperson confirmed that the Sussexes will not be joining Her Majesty and the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas.

©GettyImages Meghan was last publicly seen on November 10

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria,” Buckingham Palace said. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”