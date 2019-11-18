Kate Middleton wows in sheer gown for glam parents' night out with William

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a glamorous night off from parenting. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Monday, November 18, for the Royal Variety Performance held at the Palladium Theatre in London. Kate stunned for the occasion donning a black semi-sheer lace gown by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. The gorgeous design, which highlighted the royal mom of three’s toned figure, featured a scoop back and long lace sleeves. Kate let hair down for the evening, styling her glossy locks in bouncy waves. The Duchess completed her elegant look with a pair of statement earrings by Erdem and black velvet pumps.

The Duchess exuded elegance in a gown by Alexander McQueen

Monday’s outing marked the third time that the Duke and Duchess have attended the performance. The couple previously attended in 2014 and 2017. However, there is one significant difference between all three of Kate's appearances. On the previous occasions, the Duchess was pregnant with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis...and this time around she is not expecting.

MORE: Princesses who will one day become Queens!

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance for the third time on Nov. 18

The annual Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. On Monday, Prince George’s parents met the cast of Mary Poppins. "I love Mary Poppins!" William exclaimed. Performance for the evening include Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir. Kate told performer Petula Clark that her children, George, Charlotte and Louis, had wanted to come, but she told them "not on a school night!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the show in 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Royal Variety Performance last year. The Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant at the time with her son Archie Harrison, wore a halter and skirt by Safiyaa. The couple is currently enjoying "extended family time" as they take a six week break from royal duties.