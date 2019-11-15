Another royal wedding is in the works! Princess Alexandra’s 24-year-old granddaughter is engaged. Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, whose paternal grandmother, Alexandra, is cousins with Queen Elizabeth, announced her engagement to Timothy Vesterberg in The Times. “The engagement is announced between Flora Alexandra, daughter of Mr and Mrs James Ogilvy of Fawley, and Timothy, son of Mr and Mrs Patrik Vesterberg of Stockholm,” the announcement read.

©James Ogilvy Flora is engaged to a former hockey player

Being the modern royal bride that she is, Flora also shared the news on her personal social media account with a picture of herself with her fiancé. “We’re engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we’re blissfully happy,” she captioned the portrait that showed off her dazzling engagement ring. Flora’s father James Ogilvy, who is the son of Princess Alexandra and the late Sir Angus James Bruce Ogilvy, took the photo of his daughter and future son-in-law.

Like his bride-to-be, Timothy posted the same picture on his respective account, writing, “We are engaged! Min älskling always and forever.” Min älskling is Swedish for “my love.” Flora added the hashtag “#minälskling” to her caption. Timothy Vesterberg, who hails from Sweden, was a professional ice hockey player, but is now a financier. Meanwhile, Flora is the founder of Arteviste, a digital arts platform.

©GettyImages Flora's paternal grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin

Details surrounding the pair’s nuptials have not yet been revealed, but royal fans can look forward to another wedding in 2020. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the new year. It was rumored that the engaged couple was planning a wedding in Edoardo’s native Italy, which is where he proposed. However last month, Sarah Ferguson set the record straight on the nuptials’ location, saying, “It can only be Britain.”