Kate Middleton stumbles at royal engagement—but recovers like a pro!

Royals, they are just like us! Kate Middleton almost had a Cinderella moment this week while leaving Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event with Prince William on Tuesday, November 12. The Duchess of Cambridge gracefully recovered from a stumble after one of her Gianvito Rossi pumps slipped off.

The royal mom of three was seen giggling after the near mishap. It's not the first time the Duchess has had a close call. While pregnant with Prince Louis last year, Kate's heel got stuck in a grate during her visit to the Action on Addiction Community Treatment center. Like on Tuesday, the Duchess handled the 2018 incident with poise.

Kate looked stylish for the outing this week sporting her Smythe blazer, which she teamed with ruby Joseph slim pants. The event on Tuesday brought together people from across the UK who volunteer around the clock with Shout to support people in crisis. Kensington Palace noted that since “volunteers access their shifts from computers in their own homes, the event was an excellent opportunity for this virtual community to meet and see the scale of the national network they have joined.”

At the celebration, the Duke delivered remarks referencing his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle. William said, “Catherine and I, and Harry and Meghan couldn’t be more proud of what Shout has accomplished. We’re hugely proud and hugely grateful to all of you for being part of this.”

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan launched the 24/7 text support service, Shout, in May. The service was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together Campaign.