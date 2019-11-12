Royal activities didn’t stop the Duchess of Sussex from having a bit of fun. On the final day of her royal tour of Africa with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shared a fun moment with fans. During her walk about in Johannesburg, the 38-year-old royal stop for a candid moment with a fan. In the clip, Meghan is surprised when she realizes that she has floral filter on her head.

©Getty Images Meghan Markle met with the Own Ur Crown founder who surprised her with the filter

Royal watcher and founder of OwnURCrown, Nikiwe Dlova caught the precious moment on camera. “Lastly she owned her crown with our Instagram filter we collaborated on with @will.hurt and @maxwellmutanda she loved It!! When she looked away she realised it was the same headpiece I was holding,” she captioned the video. “This is an experience I will never forget!!! Thank you again @southernafricaarts - you can try the filter on my bio #OwnURcrown #Hairstreetculture #duchessofsussex #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica #Instagramfilter #HDHairArt #Facefilter #colabnownow.”

After realizing the fun moment, the Duchess still amused mouthed “that’s so nice.” In another post, Nikiwe took to her social media to share a photo of her meeting with the royal. “A royal handshake yesterday I met the #duchessofsussex with last year's #colabnownow creatives thanks to @southernafricaarts we got to showcase our work #OwnURcrown #Hairstreetculture #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica.”

©Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry spent 10 days in Africa for the latest royal tour

Own Your Crown is a social media movement that encourages people to “embrace your individuality through your crown/hair.” The organization was one of the few that was represented during the outing. Meghan is no stranger to social media. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry utilized their official page throughout their 10-day visit of the continent. In special circumstances, the royal – who was the founder of the lifestyle blog The Tig – writes personal messages.

In September, the Duchess took to the account to wish her husband a very special happy birthday. “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” she wrote next to a collage of Prince Harry pictures. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you Happiest birthday!” She even added a heart emoji!