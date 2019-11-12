Meghan Markle paid tribute to service men and women by sharing a photo of herself from her pre-royal days. Sussex Royal posted the throwback image, along with another shot of Prince Harry’s wife from the 2018 Invictus Games, in honor of Remembrance Day and Veterans Day on November 11. The Duchess of Sussex’s vintage photo, which was taken in 2014 during a USO tour, features the former American actress with fellow famous faces Rob Riggle, Kellie Pickler, Dianna Aaron, Brian Urlacher, and Doug Fister.

©Instagram

“Today is Remembrance Day and also Veterans Day in the United States, a day to honour those who have bravely served in the Armed Forces. Thank you to all, for your service, sacrifice and commitment,” the caption read. “It has been an important week to recognise those who serve (and have served) as well as to acknowledge their families.”

Sussex Royal highlighted Meghan’s USO trip writing that the Duchess “proudly went” on the tour with then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey. During the holiday tour, the Suits alum visited troops in five different countries—Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and her future home, the United Kingdom—where she met with service personnel and their families. Sussex Royal added, “She was proud to recognise their service to the country.”

©GettyImages The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Festival of Remembrance on November 9

The royal social media account also shared a quote that Meghan said at the time: “I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us.”

Archie Harrison’s mom celebrated Remembrance Day over the weekend with her royal in-laws. The former TV star and Harry publicly reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time since July at the Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out again on Sunday for the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.