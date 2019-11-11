It was a big day for royal watchers. After four months of waiting - and amidst reports of a rift between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William and their royal spouses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton - the Cambridges and the Sussexes appeared together to mark Britain’s Remembrance Day celebrations. Royal fans hadn’t seen the fab four together in public since baby Archie’s baptism, but any hopes of seeing the quartet interacting were dashed. Both couples sat apart in the royal box during the Festival of Remembrance, a concert organised by the Royal British Legion at the Royal Albert Hall in London to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

©GettyImages Kate looked stunning with a dark blue dress, an embellished hairband from Zara and the Queen’s pearl earrings

The reason behind the seating arrangements is simple - and nothing to do with any speculated rift between the brothers. According to royal protocol, the family members are seated in order of precedence. Queen Elizabeth, of course, always takes the centre position at events such as this, and she was sat in the front row with heir to the throne Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall to his left, and second-in-line Prince William and Kate to her right.

©GettyImages Meghan chose a very elegant black jacquard dress, believed to be a bespoke piece by Erdem with Aquazzura Deneuve pumps to attend the festival.

Prince Harry, sixth-in-line to the throne, sat with his wife Meghan Markle on the second row with Prince Anne and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.