It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is smitten over her husband Prince Harry. Now, thanks to their new documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, royal watchers have an idea of her sweet nickname for her Prince. While speaking with journalist Tom Bradby, the 38-year-old opened up about her life as a royal and let slip her endearing nickname for her Prince. “In all honestly, I have said for a long time to H (that’s what I call him) it’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life,” she revealed.

©Getty Images Meghan Markle revealed that she calls Prince Harry “H”

In a sweet moment, after the reveal the Duchess smiled and blushed. Meghan continued about living in the spotlight: “You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been open about their love for one another. From the moment the Prince and former Suits actress made their debut as a couple, royal watchers noticed their unapologetic PDA.

In 2018, Meghan once again let slip a nickname for her love. During a photo opportunity with the cast of Hamilton, Archie’s mom called Harry “my love,” causing the cast to react with a series of awws. Harry isn’t the only one who has a sweet moniker.