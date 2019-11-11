Happy Halloween from the Sussexes! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison is celebrating the spooky holiday for the first time. In honor of Halloween, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a message on social media, possibly hinting at their baby boy’s costume. Sussex Royal shared a photo of the couple, which was taken two days before Halloween last year during their royal tour of New Zealand, along with a caption that read: “Happy Halloween! 👻 “Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours!” – TRH.”

©WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Halloween with a message on social media

Harry and Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, attended a special effects workshop, where they met actors dressed in costumes. While they were aboard last year, it’s likely that the Duke and Duchess will observe the holiday at home in Windsor with their nearly six-month-old son on Thursday, October 31.

Like the Sussexes, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are surely celebrating the holiday as well. Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted Halloween costume shopping with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the UK market Sainsbury’s in Hardwick, Cambridgeshire.

Shopper Kathy Whittaker, who saw the royals at the supermarket chain, said: “[Kate] was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self service check out.”

While Kathy was unable to see what the Duchess purchased, she revealed that Kate spoke to other children at the store, asking them what they were going to be for Halloween. Kathy added, “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kinds but I don't know what.”