Prince William and Kate Middleton’s terrifying plane ordeal was an “adventure” for the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple’s scheduled flight to Islamabad had to abort its landing twice due to an electrical storm on Thursday, and instead returned to Lahore, where the trip began. Following the incident, Kate said that she and William are “hugely grateful” to the RAF crew who got them back on the ground safely.

©WireImage Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane had to abort its landing twice on Thursday evening due to adverse weather conditions

“I think it was quite an adventure really, it was pretty bumpy up there,” the Duchess told reporters on Friday. “But we were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job liaising with everyone and got us home safely, so we are hugely grateful to them.”

Prince William, who is a former air ambulance pilot, joked with the media on board saying, “I was flying.” One passenger described the flight as a “rollercoaster.” The parents of three, who were traveling with media, personally made sure that their fellow passengers were accommodated at their hotel in Lahore after the turbulent flight. “The Duke's immediate reaction was that nobody was being left behind, we were all in it together. He was adamant about that,” a source told The Daily Mail.

©WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrapped their royal tour of Pakistan on October 18 in Islamabad

William and Kate spent the night in Lahore before beginning their journey to Islamabad, again, on Friday. Prince George’s parents wrapped their tour visiting the capital’s Army Canine Centre. The Duke and Duchess joined dog handlers as they trained dogs to recognize and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility-training course.

In an interview with CNN that aired on Friday, Kate opened up about her and William’s royal tour of Pakistan. “It’s been fantastic. We’ve seen a lot of Pakistan,” she said in the interview that was taped on Thursday after the SOS Children’s Village. The Duchess said it “was amazing” to see some of the country’s geography, as well as some of the community activities, which she called “really special.”