Queen Letizia and King Felipe are heading to Cuba

Queen Letizia and King Felipe are trading Spain’s crisp fall temperatures for Cuba’s balmy summer-like weather. The Spanish monarchs departed from Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport on Monday, November 11, for their four-day state visit to Cuba. The couple boarded a Spanish Air Force plane for their overseas journey.

Queen Letizia looked chic in a fall outfit for her trip to Cuba with King Felipe

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía’s mother looked characteristically stylish for the trip abroad. While some might travel in sweats for a long international flight, the 47-year-old Queen looked like she stepped off the pages of a fashion magazine wearing a chic autumn ensemble.

Letizia kept warm in a houndstooth blazer by Spanish brand Uterqüe. The mom of two teamed the statement outerwear with a black turtleneck, matching trousers, pumps and an oversized clutch. Meanwhile, King Felipe looked dapper in a grey suit and blue printed tie.

The royal couple left Madrid on Nov. 11

The couple’s trip aims to highlight and strengthen the historical ties and bilateral relations between Spain and Cuba. The state visit is also part of the commemorative events of the V Centenary of the foundation of the city of Havana. Letizia and Felipe were accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Acting Cooperation, Josep Borrell, as well as the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and for Latin America and the Caribbean, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia.

Letizia and Felipe aren’t the first royals to visit Cuba. Earlier this year, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall made history becoming the first members of the British royal family to visit Cuba in an official capacity.