Meghan Markle’s son Archie secretly visited US for the first time: Details

As it turns out, Thanksgiving won’t be Archie Harrison’s first time in the US. It’s been revealed that Meghan Markle’s baby boy, who is half-American, accompanied his mother on her trip to New York back in September to watch Serena Williams compete in the US Open. Serena made the revelation in a new interview with Access Hollywood. "She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn't have done that,” the tennis player shared.

Meghan Markle traveled to NYC to cheer on Serena Williams during the US Open

At the time, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex left her then-four-month-old son and Prince Harry at home in Windsor as she traveled across the pond to cheer on her close friend in the tournament final. Meghan attended the match sitting in Serena’s box with the athlete’s husband Alexis Ohanian and her mother Oracene Price.

Archie is set to travel stateside again later this month. The six month old will celebrate his first Thanksgiving with his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Last month, The Sunday Times reported that the Sussexes will be taking six weeks off of royal duties. During that time, they will visit Meghan’s native Los Angeles for the American holiday.

Serena called the Duchess of Sussex the strongest person she knows

The trip comes after months of intense scrutiny and backlash that the Duke and Duchess have been subjected to. Serena admitted that she’s “not sure many people can relate” to the level of pressure and attention that her royal friend has faced. In her interview, the tennis champion went on to praise Meghan saying, "I just really think she’s literally the strongest person I know and the nicest, sweetest.”

Serena noted that the Duchess’ trip in September “goes to show you what an amazing person she is.” Olympia’s mom added, “That’s just one of the many things that she does for me. I call her, text her anytime crying, upset. She’s always there and doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing."