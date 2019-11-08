Prince Harry drops hints that he and Meghan Markle are thinking about baby no. 2

Six months after welcoming his first child, it seems like Prince Harry might be thinking about adding another baby to his and Meghan Markle’s family. During his surprise visit on Wednesday to the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, the Duke of Sussex asked military families what it is like to raise two children.

Harry asked military families about raising two kids

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children," military wife Susie Stringfellow told Forces Network. She added: “We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby."

MORE: Archie is 6 months old! What we know about Meghan and Harry's baby boy

The Duke has previously expressed his desire to have another child. In a candid conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall for British Vogue’s September Issue, Harry said he wants to have "two, maximum" kids with Meghan.

Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex became first-time parents in May 2019

While at the “coffee morning” for military families on Wednesday, Meghan opened up to fellow mom Amy Thompson about her and Harry’s six-month-old son Archie Harrison, revealing his latest milestones. Recalling her conversation with the Duchess, Amy said, “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

The former American actress also revealed that her baby boy already has his first teeth. “Archie just got two teeth, some tiny ones right there," she told young kids as she pointed at her bottom gum. Little Archie is certainly growing up fast. During the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke revealed that his baby boy found his voice in Africa. "He clearly loves Africa as well because he’s been happy looking out the window,” Harry said. “[Archie] found his voice here. He was bouncing up and down and making more noise than he’s ever made before.”