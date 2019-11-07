Archie Harrison is mobile. Meghan Markle revealed that her six-month-old son has hit a major milestone—he’s crawling! The Duchess of Sussex made the revelation while surprising military families with Prince Harry on Wednesday, November 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, where Meghan chatted with fellow mom Amy Thompson.

Loading the player...

Recalling her conversation with the Suits alum, Amy said, “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend." Meghan also spoke with young children revealing that her son already has his first teeth. “Archie just got two teeth, some tiny ones right there," she said, pointing at her bottom gum.

Ahead of Remembrance Day this weekend, the Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbors at a “coffee morning” for military families in a community center located in the heart of the army housing estate. SussexRoyal noted that Meghan and Harry “wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas.”