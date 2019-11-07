Mark your calendars: There will be another royal wedding in 2020

Wedding bells are ringing for the Jordanian Royal family as youngest sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan and Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, Princess Raiyah Bint Al Hussein, 33, has announced her engagement to Bristish journalist Ned Donovan, 25. The joyous news was shared via an official announcement from The Royal Hashemite Court as well as through the personal social media page of the excited British fiancé.

Ned is the grandson of famed British novelist Roald Dahl

Ned took to his personal page and shared "I am thrilled to share some incredibly happy news with you all," followed by the official announcement from the court which read "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein to Mr Faris Ned Donovan, which took place on Saturday, 26 October 2019."

Princess Raiyah currently living in California as she works to complete her PhD at UCLA, while Ned, who is a reporter for the The Times is living in Delhi. Reports say that Ned will be making the more to Jordan official in December.