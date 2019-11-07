Parenting steps up a gear for Meghan and Harry as baby Archie hits major milestone

Archie Harrison is mobile. Meghan Markle revealed that her six-month-old son has hit a major milestone—he’s crawling! The Duchess of Sussex made the revelation while surprising military families with Prince Harry on Wednesday, November 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, where Meghan chatted with fellow mom Amy Thompson.

Recalling her conversation with the Suits alum, Amy said, “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend." Meghan also spoke with young children revealing that her son already has his first teeth. “Archie just got two teeth, some tiny ones right there," she said, pointing at her bottom gum.

Ahead of Remembrance Day this weekend, the Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbors at a “coffee morning” for military families in a community center located in the heart of the army housing estate. SussexRoyal noted that Meghan and Harry “wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas.”

At six months old, Archie is crawling and already has baby teeth, according to Meghan

The outing came exactly six months after the royal couple welcomed their first child together. Since his birth, Archie has racked up plenty of frequent flyer miles traveling to Ibiza for Meghan’s 38th birthday, as well as the South of France for a holiday at Elton John’s home in Nice, and more recently to Africa for his first royal tour. During the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke revealed that his baby boy found his voice in Africa. While in the country, Harry said that Archie was “so busy, constantly wanting to stand.” Meghan added, “Exploring.” The Duchess has described her son, nicknamed “bubba,” as an “old soul,” who “likes to flirt.”