Princess Charlene shares the Monaco twins' school photos—and they're adorable!

When it comes to school pictures, most parents can’t wait to share photos of their little ones, and Princess Charlene is no exception. The Monaco royal, 41, took to her personal social media account on Monday, November 4, to share with her followers three new school portraits of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella twinning in matching white polos. Alongside the black and white images, the proud mom of two simply wrote: “First Year School Photos 2019 🇲🇨.”

Monaco twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella twinned in white polos

The four-year-old siblings posed for one sweet snapshot together. Jacques sweetly wrapped his arms around his twin sister, while Gabriella rested her hands on top of his. Grace Kelly’s grandchildren also posed individually for close-up shots.

Princess Charlene shared her son and daughter's school photo

Back in September, Charlene marked her children’s first day of school with a photo of Jacques and Gabriella’s colorful backpacks beneath their names in the classroom. “busy in school,” the Princess captioned the post. At the time, the palace also shared a video of Prince Albert and Charlene accompanying their son and daughter on their first day of school.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques love school according to their mother

The former Olympic swimmer has previously told French magazine Point de Vue that her twins “love school.” She shared, “Gabriella even gets up even on Saturdays because she wants to go and is very disappointed when told that there is no school that day.”

Charlene has admitted that her kids give her “so much love and happiness.” She's said, “They are smart, well behaved and kind. They know what they want, they speak very well and understand many things. It’s hard to believe they’re already four!”